ಓರಿಯಂಟಲ್ ಇನ್ಸೂರೆನ್ಸ್ ಕಂಪನಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ

The Oriental Insurance Company Limited (OICL) (A Wholly Owned by Government of India), New Delhi invites online applications for the post of Administrative Officer (Scale-I) in the disciplines of Accounts, Actuaries. The last date for submission of online application of OICL Administrative Officer Vacancy 2017 is 15th September 2017.