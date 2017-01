ಸೂರತ್ಕಲ್ ನ ಎನ್ಐಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ 29 ಅಸಿಸ್ಟೆಂಟ್ ಪ್ರೊಫೆಸರ್ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳು

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, January 19, 2017

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka, Surathkal Mangaluru-575 025,invites Online applications positions at the level of 'Assistant Professor' under a 'Special Recruitment Drive'for SC/ST/OBC (Backlog).The last date for submission of applications is 10th February 2017.