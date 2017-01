ಎಂ ಆರ್ ಪಿಎಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ 37 ತಾಂತ್ರಿಕ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

English summary

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), Mangalore invites applications from Diploma holders for engagement of Technician Apprentice as per the Apprentices Act, 1961 / Apprentices Amendment Act, 1973. The last date of receipt of application is 9th February 2017.