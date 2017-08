LICಯಲ್ಲಿ ಅಸಿಸ್ಟಂಟ್ ಮ್ಯಾನೇಜರ್ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ

Jobs

Ramesh B

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

LIC Housing Finance Limited released new notification on their official website for the recruitment of total 264 (two hundred and sixty four) jobs out of which 164 (one hundred and sixty four) vacancies for Assistant, 100 (one hundred) for Assistant Manager Vacancies. Job seekers should apply from 24th August 2017 to 7th September 2017.