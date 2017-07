Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

KPSC Teachers Recruitment 2017- Karnataka Public Service Commission KPSC invites online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 3376 Various Group B & C Posts in Karnataka Residential Education Institutions Society (KREIS). All candidates are required to apply online only through KPSC Recruitment website www.kpsc.kar.nic.in from 23.06.2017 to 24.07.2017.