ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಪೊಲೀಸ್ ಇಲಾಖೆಯಲ್ಲಿ PSI ಹುದ್ದೆಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಕಿ

Jobs

Mahesh

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Karnataka State Police has announced a notification for the recruitment of PSI (Wireless) vacancies. Eligible candidates may apply online from 06-07-2017 to 25-07-2017. KSP Vacancy Details: Total No. of Posts: 09 Name of the Posts: PSI (Wireless) Age Limit: Candidates age limit should be between 21 to 26 yea