ಎಂ ಆರ್ ಪಿಎಲ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ವಿವಿಧ ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ನೇಮಕಾತಿ

English summary

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemical Limited released new notification for the recruitment of total 189 (one hundred and Eighty Nine) jobs out of which 85 (Eighty Five) vacancies for Graduate Apprentice Trainee and 104 (One hundred Four) for Technician Apprentice Trainee. Job seekers should apply online before 7th October 2017.