ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಹೆಲ್ತ್ ಅಂಡ್ ಫ್ಯಾಮಿಲಿ ವೆಲ್ಫೇರ್ ಸೊಸೈಟಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಉದ್ಯೋಗಾವಕಾಶ

English summary

Govt of Karnataka, Karnataka Health & Family Welfare Society (KARHFW) has announced notification for the recruitment of 3274 Nurse, Junior Health Assistant (Female), Ophthalmic Assistant, Medical Record Technician, Dietician, Block Health Educational Officer & X-Ray Technician vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from 01-06-2017 to 30-06-2017 till 11:45 PM.