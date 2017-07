ಗ್ರಾಮೀಣ ಬ್ಯಾಂಕುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ 14192 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳ ನೇಮಕಾತಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection(IBPS) has advertised a notification to conduct online examination for the next Commom Recruitment Process (CRP) for Regional Rural Banks (RRBs VI) for recruitment of 14192 Group A-Officers (Scale-I, II & III)and Group B-Office Assistants (Multipurpose) vacancies. Eligible candidates can apply online from 12-07-2017 to 01-08-2017.