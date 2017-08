ಗುಪ್ತಚರ ಇಲಾಖೆಯಲ್ಲಿ 1300 ಹುದ್ದೆಗಳಿಗೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಆಹ್ವಾನ

Jobs

Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Intelligence Bureau (IB) has advertised a notification for the recruitment of 1300 Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (GradeII/ Executive) i.e. ACIO-II (Exe) vacancies on direct recruitment basis. Eligible candidates can apply online from 12-08-2017 to 02-09-2017 till 23:59 hours.