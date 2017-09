ವಿದೇಶಗಳಲ್ಲಿ ಕೈ ತುಂಬ ಸಂಬಳ ಬರುವ ಕೆಲಸಕ್ಕೆ ಅರ್ಜಿ ಹಾಕಿ...

Jobs

Srinivasa Mata

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Free Work Permit To UK,USA, ,Singapore & Australia for the Candidates who are interested. We Required Candidates to work in various job categories: Hospitality & Leisure Industry, Information Technology, Finance & Accounting, Logistics Management, Automotive Industry, Food Processing Industry, Transportation & Warehousing. Salary 2000 USD to 13000 USD With Food and Accommodation.