ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ ಶಾರದಾಂಬೆ ದೇಗುಲದಲ್ಲಿ ಹಬ್ಬಗಳ ಸಡಗರ

Shravana

ತೇಜಶಂಕರ ಸೋಮಯಾಜಿ, ಶೃಂಗೇರಿ

English summary

Sringeri Sharadamba temple witnessed series of festivals during Shravana masa. Birthday of Vidhushekhara Bharati, Krishna Janmashtami, Varamahalakshmi pooja, pathashala anniversary etc. An article by Jejashankara Somayaji.