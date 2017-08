ರಕ್ಷಾಬಂಧನವೆಂಬ ಪವಿತ್ರ ಬೆಸುಗೆ: ಏನಿದರ ಮಹತ್ವ?

Shravana

Trupti Hegde

#Jharkhand Tribal women from a village near Jamshedpur tie Rakhi to trees and pledge to protect them pic.twitter.com/G0C0idBiTw

English summary

Raksha Bandhan, or simply Rakhi is a Hindu festival, celebrated in many parts of the Indian subcontinent, notably India and Nepal. Raksha bandhan means "bond of protection". It is observed on the full moon day of the Hindu luni-solar calendar month of Shravana, which falls on August 7th in this year.