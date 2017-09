ಸುಂದರ ಸಮಾಜವೆಂಬ ತೋಟದ ಮಾಲಿಕರೇ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕರು

General

ಪೂರ್ಣಿಮ ಜಿಆರ್

English summary

Dear Teacher, Thanks for making us what we are today. A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning. Let's remember the beautiful quote of APJ Abdul Kalam - The best brains of the nation may be found on the last benches of the classroom. Happy Teacher's Day.