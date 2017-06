ಮಗುವಿಗಿಂತ ದೊಡ್ಡ ಯೋಗ ಶಿಕ್ಷಕ ಮತ್ತೊಬ್ಬರಿಲ್ಲ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

What are the advantages of Yoga? An article by Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravishankar Guruji on World Yoga Day. Yoga spreads happiness, reduces stress. Just observe babies. They do all the yoga asanas before they reach 3 years. Baby is the best Yoga teacher.