ಹುಲುಮಾನವನದ ದೌರ್ಬಲ್ಯ ಎತ್ತಿ ತೋರಿಸಿದ ವಾನ್ನಕ್ರೈ!

Story first published: Tuesday, May 23, 2017, 20:52 [IST]

English summary

Wannacry visus, which has wrecked havoc across the world by spoiling the system, has exposed the vulnerability of human dependency on computer. Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore asks what happens if the hackers steal our savings from the banks? So, how to tackle Wannacry ransomware attack?