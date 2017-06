Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Upasana Mohan is one of the talented singers, composers Karnataka has seen in recent times. He has been imparting music to students through his Upasana Music school in Bengaluru. Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore writes about the garudiga of Sugama Sangeeta. ಭಾವ ಯಾನದ ಕಿಂದರಿ ಜೋಗಿ ಉಪಾಸನಾ ಮೋಹನ್