ಪ್ರೊ ಯುಆರ್ ರಾವ್ ಅವರು ನಿಜಕ್ಕೂ 'ಭಾರತದ ರತ್ನ'!

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Professor Udupi Ramachandra Rao, popularly known as U R Rao was a space scientist and the former chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation. He should get Bharat Ratna for his contribution to the field of science, says Vasant Kulkarni.