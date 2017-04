ಚಂದಮಾಮಾದ ಚೆಂದದ ಪೌರಾಣಿಕ ಕಥೆಗಳ ಯುಗಾಂತ್ಯ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Tuesday, April 18, 2017, 17:54 [IST]

English summary

Where are Chandamamas, mythological books which would tell the tales of Mahabharata, Ramayan? The soothing experience of reading mythology stories in comic books is totally lost in the era of computers. Vasant Kulkarni hopes our children of present generation would get to read such stories.