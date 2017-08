ಎಚ್ಚೆಸ್ವಿ ಮತ್ತು ಅಶ್ವತ್ಥ್ ಹರಿಬಿಟ್ಟ ಸೃಜನಶೀಲತೆಯ ಪ್ರವಾಹ

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

The magical and musical combination of C Ashwath and HS Venkatesh Murthy has created wonderful songs in Toogumancha audio collection. Vasant Kulkarni recalls the mesmerizing compositions of C Ashwath to the poems written by HSV.