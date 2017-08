ಅಯ್ಯೋ ದೇವ್ರೆ, ಏನ್ ನಡೀತಿದೆ ನಮ್ಮ ಭಾರತದಲ್ಲಿ?

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

We are really proud that we are citizen of India. But, what's happening in India? Political parties are aligning for personal gain, state is being divided in the name of religion. Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore analyses the political situation in India.