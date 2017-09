ಬ್ರಿಟಿಷರಿಗೆ ಭಾರತ ಕಳ್ಳರಿಗೆ ಕಂಡುಬಂದ ಖಜಾನೆ!

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

India would have been more prosperous without British. Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore analysis why India took more time to grow, how India's growth rate would have been tremendous had the British invaded and looted the rich resources of India.