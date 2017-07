ಮನದಲ್ಲಿ ಹುದುಗಿದ್ದ ಕವನ ಅರಳಿಸಿದ ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

Thanks to Singapore Kannada Sangha and friends for nourishing poetry in me and making me a noted Kannada poet and writer. Writes Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore in his weekly Kannada column. Vasant goes down the memory lane and recalls how he became a poet.