ರಾಮ್ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ ಬಿಸ್ಮಿಲ್ ಜನ್ಮದಿನ ಯಾಕೆ ನೆನಪಾಗಲಿಲ್ಲ?

English summary

Ram Prasad Bismil (12 June 1897 – 19 December 1927) was an Indian revolutionary who participated in Mainpuri conspiracy of 1918, and the Kakori conspiracy of 1925, and struggled against British imperialism. The freedom fighter was a patriotic poet and wrote in Hindi and Urdu using the pen names Ram, Agyat and Bismil.