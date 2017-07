ಸಿಂಗಪುರದಲ್ಲಿ ಜಿಎಸ್ಟಿ ಹೇಗಿದೆ, ಯಾರಿಗೆ ಲಾಭವಾಗುತ್ತಿದೆ?

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

Story first published: Tuesday, July 11, 2017, 11:41 [IST]

English summary

GST will be levied on: a) goods and services supplied in Singapore by any taxable person in the course or furtherance of a business; and. b) goods imported into Singapore by any person. Vasant Kulkarni explains how tax is levied in Singapore.