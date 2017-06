ಹಿಂದೂಸ್ತಾನಿ ದಿಗ್ಗಜರನ್ನು ಬೆಳೆಸಿದ ಪುಣ್ಯನೆಲ ಬೆಳಗಾವಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 16:07 [IST]

English summary

Belagavi has groomed many hindustani musical maestros including Rambhau Bijapure, pandit Bhimsen Joshi, Abdul Karim Khan etc. Vasant Kulkarni remembers the Indian harmonium player in the Hindustani Classical tradition, R K Bijapure, whose birth centenary is being celebrated this year.