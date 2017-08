ಪುಟ್ಟ ಹಕ್ಕಿ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿ ರೆಕ್ಕೆ ಬಿಚ್ಚಿ ಹಾರಿದೆ ಬಾನಿಗೆ!

Vasant

ವಸಂತ ಕುಲಕರ್ಣಿ, ಸಿಂಗಪುರ

English summary

How difficult it is to leave your daughter to study in a place far away from your abode, for the first time in their life? Vasant Kulkarni from Singapore shares his heart warm feeling when he left his daughter to study in NITK Suratkal, Mangaluru. But, the little bird has to learn to fly some day.