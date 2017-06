Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 29, 2017, 15:36 [IST]

English summary

You should exercise everyday for your good health, to keep fit, but Conditions apply. What are those conditions? Read this humorous write up by Srinath Bhalle, Richmond, USA. Ultimately, everyone has Subbu in him. ಸುಂದರ ಸ್ವಪ್ನದಲ್ಲಿ ಮುಳುಗಿದ್ದ ಸುಬ್ಬನ ದಂತ ಭಗ್ನ!