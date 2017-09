ನೀವು ಯಾವ ರೀತಿ ಹೊಗಳಿಕೆ ಬಯಸುತ್ತೀರಿ?

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them. But, we have to think whether we deserve any appreciation for our work or not. Thought provoking write by Srinath Bhalle from Richmond, USA.