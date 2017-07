ಹಿರಿಯರ ವ್ಯಥೆ ಮತ್ತು ಒಂದಿಷ್ಟು ಸ್ವಾರಸ್ಯಕರ ಕಥೆ

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

To know how to grow old is the master work of wisdom, and one of the most difficult chapters in the great art of living - Henri Frederic Amiel. There is a saying that old is gold, but old age is definitely not gold. Read this write up by Srinath Bhalle.