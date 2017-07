ಮಾತು ಮಾತಿನ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ಪೀಠಿಕೆ ಸಾಕು, ಇನ್ನು ನೀವು ಶುರುಹಚ್ಚಿಕೊಳ್ಳಿ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

Speak only when you feel your words are better than your silence. There is thin line between silence and speaking. A beautiful write up in Kannada by Srinath Bhalle from Richmond, USA on the art of speaking.