ಅಟ್ಟದ ಮೇಲೆ ಇಟ್ಟಿರಿ ಯಾವಾಗ್ಲಾದ್ರೂ ಬೇಕಾಗತ್ತೆ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Old kitchen utensils are true treasure stocked in the Deck in many houses. Though we never use them for years, we keep them as they are with an intension of using them some day. A humorous write up by Srinath Bhalle, Richmond, USA.