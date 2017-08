ನಗಬಾರದಪ್ಪಾ ನಗಬಾರದು, ನಗಬಾರದಮ್ಮಾ ನಗಬಾರದು!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

Lughter is not not just medicine for many ailments, it is wonderful thing to express happiness. But, untimely laughter or smile may cost something or everything. So, be careful before laughing on somebody. Still smile costs nothing, keep smiling. An article by Srinath Bhalle.