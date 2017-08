ನಾಮಕ್ಕೆ ಹಣೆ, ಟೋಪಿಗೆ ತಲೆ ಸದಾ ಸಿದ್ಧವಾಗಿರಲಿ!

Srinath Bhalle

ಶ್ರೀನಾಥ್ ಭಲ್ಲೆ, ರಿಚ್ಮಂಡ್

English summary

Have you ever got cheated by anyone? Conmen or conwomen are everywhere wherever we innocent people are. Getting cheated has become our birthright. Srinath Bhalle recalls some of the interesting incidents of innocents getted cheated.