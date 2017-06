ನಿಂತ್ಕೊಂಡೇ ನನ್ನ ಪರಿಚಯ, ಕೂತ್ಕೊಂಡೇ ನೀವು ಓದಿರಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, June 8, 2017, 17:54 [IST]

English summary

Oneindia Kannada is happy to introduce Srinath Bhalle, resident of Richmond, USA, our new columnist. In fact, he has introduced himself in a very humorous and entertaining way. We welcome all the Kannadigas in world to read, enjoy and spread laughter all over social media. Welcome to Oneindia Kannada Srinath Bhalle.