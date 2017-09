ರತಿ ವಿಜ್ಞಾನ ದರ್ಪಣ, ಲಂಕೇಶ್ ಮತ್ತು ಆ ದಿನಗಳು

Sham

ಶಾಮ್

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Those were the days... S K Shama Sundara goes down the memory lane in his earlier days in journalism in Bengaluru as the editor of Rati Vijnan Darpan. At that time P Lankesh started Lankesh Patrike, Kannada tabloid... Gauri Lankesh and Chidu were love birds flirting in Gandhi Bazar.