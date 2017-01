ಸ್ವಾಮಿ ವಿವೇಕಾನಂದರ ಶಿಕಾಗೋ ಭಾಷಣ, ವಿಡಿಯೋ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2012, 14:44 [IST]

English summary

Listen to Swami Vivekananda Speech at Chicago, USA made on September 11, 1893. Today is Swami Vivekananda's 150th birthday. On this occasion lets salute the saint and his mother Bhuvaneshwari Devi.