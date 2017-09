ಎರೆಯೆಣ್ಣೆ ತೆರೆಯಾಗಿ ಬತ್ತಿ ನಂದನವಾಗಿ...

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

English summary

Kannada folk songs or Kannada Janapada Geetegalu are the life of village. Unfortunately present generation does not even know about such beautiful folk songs. Sa Raghunatha from Kolar remembers and writes.