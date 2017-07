ಕ್ಷಣಾರ್ಧದಲ್ಲಿ ಬಾಯಲ್ಲಿ ನೀರೂರಿಸುವ ಹುಣಸೆರಾಯನ ಮಹಾತ್ಮೆ!

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

English summary

Tamarind is a multipurpose fruit. There are several health benefits if you use mouth watering tamarind properly. Sa Raghunatha, a teacher by profession, narrates how tamarind has become part of lifestyle of village people and what all delicacies can be prepared.