ಬೊಚ್ಚುಬಾಯಲ್ಲೂ ಜೊಲ್ಲುಕ್ಕಿಸುವ ಆಳಂಬೆ ಮಸಾಲೆ ಸಾರು

Sa Raghunatha

ಸ.ರಘುನಾಥ, ಕೋಲಾರ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

There is a saying that you must grow like a tree, not like a mushroom. But, no tree can beat mushroom when it comes to preparing delicious recipe of rasam or sambar using mushroom. Sa Raghunatha from Kolar writes one mouthwatering Kannada article on Mushroom which is called Anabe in Kannada.