ಮಕ್ಕಳನ್ನು ಬೆಳೆಸೋದು ಅಂದ್ರೆ ತಮಾಷೆ ಅಲ್ಲರೀ!

Story first published: Tuesday, June 4, 2013, 17:05 [IST]

English summary

Bells are ringing, schools have started. Parents duty of buying uniforms, books, paying fees, preparing children, sending them to abode of education has begun. What will the children become once they finish education? How much sacrifice parents have to make? Bringing up the children is not just fun.