ಯಂತ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಸ್ತ್ರಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿ ಸಂಗೀತ ಕಲಿಸಿದರೆ ಹೇಗಿರತ್ತೆ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

English summary

Are you a student of music? What kind of music are you studying, Karnataka or Hindustani? Have you ever thought about studying it scientifically? Can a software be used to learn music? Meghana Sudhindra take you through a wonderful journey of music.