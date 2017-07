Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

For many people load shedding means invitation to many problems, but it was utter fun, says Meghana Sudhindra in her weekly Kannada column, Jayanagarada Hudugi. ಕರೆಂಟು ಕೈಕೊಟ್ಟಾಗ ಅಬ್ಬಾ, ಎಷ್ಟು ಮಜಾ ಅಲ್ವಾ?