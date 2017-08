Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Ganesh Chaturthi 2017 : Lord Ganesha will be impressed if you do these things | Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Though it sounds nuisanse sometimes, it is always fun to have street or road Ganesha. Ear piercing songs, musical concerts, orchestra dance and delicious prasada make the festival real entertainer. Jayanagarada Hudugi Meghana Sudhindra writes how they celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi in their area in Jayanagar. ಜಯನಗರದ ನಮ್ ಏರಿಯಾದ ರೋಡ್ ಗಣೇಶ!