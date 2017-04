ರಾಮನವಮಿ ಕಛೇರಿ ಪಾನಕ ಕೋಸಂಬರಿಗಿಂತ ಸೂಪರ್!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Rama Navami in Bengaluru is more than a festival. Musical festival is being conducted in Chamarajpet for more than 7 decades. Stalwarts like Yesudas, Kadri Gopalnath, Subbulakshmi have sung in this festival. It is more tastier than panaka and kosambari. Writes Jayanagarada Hudugi Meghana Sudhindra.