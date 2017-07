ನೀವೇನೇ ಸಾಧನೆ ಮಾಡಿದ್ರೂ, ನೀವು ಕಥೆ ಹೇಳುವ ತಾತನೆ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Meghana Sudhindra in her Kannada column has remembered her grand father H R Nagesharao (father of Haldodderi Sudhindra) by writing a letter to him on his 14th death anniversary. Nagesharao was not just resident editor of Samyukta Karnataka, he was beloved grand father, who used to tell stories.