ಸ್ವಿಟ್ಜರ್ಲೆಂಡಲ್ಲಿ ನಾ ಕಂಡ ಐನ್ಸ್ಟೀನ್ ಎಂಬ ಕೌತುಕ!

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist. Einstein developed the theory of relativity, one of the two pillars of modern physics. Meghana Sudhindra visited the Albert Einstein museum in Bern and finds out many interesting things about him.