ಎಲೆಕ್ಟ್ರಾನಿಕ ಸಿಟಿಯ ಪುರಾತನ ಹೆಸರು ಏನಿತ್ತು ಗೊತ್ತಾ?

Jayanagarada Hudugi

ಜಯನಗರದ ಹುಡುಗಿ

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

English summary

A report about Kannada program in Munnota, book store in Bengaluru. Jayanagarada Hudugi (Meghana Sudhindra) talks about history of Bengaluru, Kannada feeling she is enjoying after completing graduation from Barcelona.