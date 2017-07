ಹವಳ ದೋಷವೆಂಬ ಸಮೂಹ ಸನ್ನಿಯನ್ನು ಕುಟ್ಟಿ ಪುಡಿಮಾಡಿ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Story first published: Thursday, July 6, 2017, 12:14 [IST]

English summary

Mangalsutra carries immense importance in Hindu weddings as well as in the lives of Hindu married women. It is a symbol of marriage and is worn by the bride to make the bonding strong. Astrologer Vittal Bhat explains the significance of Mangal Sutra, Kari Mani and Havala.