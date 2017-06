ನಿಮ್ಮ ಸಹೋದರನ ಜಾತಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಕಾಳಸರ್ಪ ದೋಷವಿದೆ!

Subscribe to Oneindia Kannada

Thursday, June 8, 2017, 10:25 [IST]

Rahu and Ketu in modern days have most influence on a person's horoscope. Out of many combinations of rahu – ketu placements in a horoscope, all planets being within rahu – ketu and rest 7 houses being empty is said to Kalasarpa yoga or dosha.